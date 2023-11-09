Popular holiday destination near Carnforth unveiled as finalist in national Dog Friendly Awards 2023

Staff from a popular holiday park are heading to the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London later this month, after being shortlisted for a top national award.

Tewitfield Marina, near Carnforth, has been revealed as one of three finalists in the Dog Friendly Awards 2023 for the Cottages and Self-Catering +5 category.

Organised by DogFriendly.co.uk, the competition recognises destinations across the country that offer outstanding services and are welcoming to both pooches and their owners.

The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages overlooks the Lancaster Canal and is renowned for its ‘dog-tastic’ welcome.

Paddy the dog enjoying the view at Tewitfield Marina near Carnforth.

The marina is operated by family-run Lake District Estates, and company representatives will now head down to the Kennel Club in central on Wednesday November 29 to hear the final result.

Head of Marketing and Business Development at Lake District Estates, Rachel Bell, said: “This is great news, not least because these awards are voted for by members of the public

“We know that dogs are part of the family and many of our customers book holidays with us because they know we go the extra mile for the benefit of dogs and their owners.”

Maggie the dog on the Lancaster Canal towpath, near Tewitfield Marina.

Tewitfield Marina’s dog-friendly properties include a dog bed, food and water bowls, towel and a complementary doggy gift pack to welcome four-legged friends, as well as wooden dog gates for ground floor balconies so pets can sit outside.