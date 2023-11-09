Popular holiday destination near Carnforth unveiled as finalist in national Dog Friendly Awards 2023
Tewitfield Marina, near Carnforth, has been revealed as one of three finalists in the Dog Friendly Awards 2023 for the Cottages and Self-Catering +5 category.
Organised by DogFriendly.co.uk, the competition recognises destinations across the country that offer outstanding services and are welcoming to both pooches and their owners.
The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages overlooks the Lancaster Canal and is renowned for its ‘dog-tastic’ welcome.
The marina is operated by family-run Lake District Estates, and company representatives will now head down to the Kennel Club in central on Wednesday November 29 to hear the final result.
Head of Marketing and Business Development at Lake District Estates, Rachel Bell, said: “This is great news, not least because these awards are voted for by members of the public
“We know that dogs are part of the family and many of our customers book holidays with us because they know we go the extra mile for the benefit of dogs and their owners.”
Tewitfield Marina’s dog-friendly properties include a dog bed, food and water bowls, towel and a complementary doggy gift pack to welcome four-legged friends, as well as wooden dog gates for ground floor balconies so pets can sit outside.
Alongside a dog-friendly pub and a dog-friendly café minutes away, plus an emergency vet across the road and multiple pet shops and supermarkets within easy reach, there are miles of easy access, scenic canal walks accessible directly from the site.