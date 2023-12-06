News you can trust since 1837
Popular Heysham shop is finalist for sought after national award

A Heysham store has made it to the shortlist for a coveted national award.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Beech Stores, Nisa Local Heysham, has been named as a finalist in The Convenience Awards 2024 which are recognised as the most prestigious honours in the UK convenience industry calendar.

The Middleton Road shop has been shortlisted in the Small Convenience Store of the Year category and will go head to head with the other three finalists at an awards evening at the Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, on March 21.

Last year, Beech Stores proprietor James Brown celebrated success when the business made it to the industry-recognised Top 100 list of independent retailers in the UK and Ireland.

Beech Stores proprietor James Brown with his daughter,Beech Stores proprietor James Brown with his daughter,
Beech Stores proprietor James Brown with his daughter,

James, whose family has run the store for more than 20 years, said: “We’ve worked really hard over the past few years to create a store that both us and our shoppers can be proud of.

"We’re part of the community and as well as offering our customers a great range of products we want to make sure they get the best customer service, and wherever possible we can give them just what they are looking for.

