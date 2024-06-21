Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cafe in Heysham village which had been serving refreshments to holidaymakers and locals for years has reopened with a new look.

The Mad Hatter’s tearoom on Bailey Lane, Heysham, was a tiny café with outdoor seating and was a very popular haunt for years.

Earlier this year the cafe’s original pink wooden building was demolished and was totally rebuilt in blue wood with shutters, which transformed it.

The outdoor space has been transformed with new tables and chairs for customers and just around the corner from the Mad Hatter’s cafe is an ‘eco garden’ all done by volunteers.

On a poster put up at the site it says The Mad Hatter reopened on Thursday, June 20 and will be open from 11am until 5pm subsequently (as always dependent on the weather it said).