Popular festival returns to light up Morecambe streets

More Music’s annual Lantern Procession will be lighting up the West End of Morecambe on Saturday December 7.

A festive treat for all, the Lantern Procession, led by Baybeat Street Band and featuring community-made lanterns, will weave its way through the streets.

Creative workshops have been taking place in West End Primary, Sandylands Primary and Bay Leadership Academy, as well as among people attending More Music sessions, promising all the heart and soul of a genuine community event.

From 4pm, Alexandra Square will be illuminated with ‘Glittering Grove’ by Sound Intervention, with the main event with light installations and music starting outside More Music’s building on Devonshire Road from 5pm, where refreshments will be available.

More Music's West End Winter Lantern Procession takes place on December 7. Photo by Robin Zahler

At 6pm the procession will take to the streets and Baybeat Street Band will lead the procession through the West End, culminating in a Community Celebration back at More Music at 7pm.

Marianne Barraclough, executive director at More Music, said: “This will be my first Lantern Procession at More Music. I have felt the build-up of excitement within the organisation and across our partners in the West End and beyond, and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone’s hard work coming into fruition.”

More Music have produced and delivered a Lantern Procession for 20 years, bringing everyone together with this magical, shared festive experience.

Everyone is welcome to join and watch the parade. If you would like to take part in the parade, More Music are hosting free creative workshops where people of all ages can make lanterns led by local artists Anna Read and Anni Tracy, on Saturday November 23, Sunday November 24th and Saturday November 30.

Lanterns at a previous Lantern Procession. Photo by Robin Zahler

Cacophany Arkestra will be running drop in Tamboo Bamboo workshops on Saturday November 23; and local residents are invited to decorate a curlew and to share their designs with More Music, so they can be incorporated into light projections on More Music’s building at the event.

For more information on these events visit www.moremusic.org.uk

The West End Winter Lantern Procession and project has been supported by Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council and Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

More Music is supported by Garfield Weston Foundation, Youth Music and Arts Council England.