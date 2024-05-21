Popular event held at Lancaster mill is a 'cracking success'

By Debbie Butler
Published 21st May 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 15:31 BST
Halton’s second annual Wellbeing Day gave visitors the chance to experience a whole host of talks, taster sessions, poetry, dance and family activities.

The event at Halton Mill in Mill Lane was described as a “cracking success” by organisers and attracted around 150 people through the doors on May 18.

The day included talks, taster sessions, workshops and presentations on yoga, dance, breathwork, nutrition, art, nature and holistic therapies from more than 20 different wellbeing practitioners based at both Halton Mill and in the wider Lancaster area.

Annie Neat, who runs the River Room at Halton Mill, said: “Saturday was a fantastic day and a cracking success, a day full of connection, laughter, learning, moving, creativity and so much more.

“Thank you to everyone that attended and made it such a special event.”

A £1 entry fee also helped Halton Mill smash its £500 fundraising target for St John’s Hospice, taking the total amount raised to well over £1,000.

For more information visit www.theriverroom.org.uk, or www.haltonmill.org.uk.

Attendees enjoying Victoria Johnston's back to basics yoga class at Halton Mill's Wellbeing Day.

1. Halton Wellbeing Day

Attendees enjoying Victoria Johnston's back to basics yoga class at Halton Mill's Wellbeing Day. Photo: Submit

Francis Roe 'striking a pose'.

2. Halton Wellbeing Day

Francis Roe 'striking a pose'. Photo: Submit

Suzee Tylee in perfect harmony.

3. Halton Wellbeing Day

Suzee Tylee in perfect harmony. Photo: Submit

Milo, 6, and Hattie, 3, Bernardis striking a pose.

4. Halton Wellbeing Day

Milo, 6, and Hattie, 3, Bernardis striking a pose. Photo: Submit

