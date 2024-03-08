Popular cobblers shop in Lancaster opens after revamp
A revamped cobblers shop in Lancaster is now open with a fresh new look.
After a year of working really hard to get the shop back open, the former Marketgate Cobblers in Marketgate, Lancaster, is now back open for business as ‘Smiths Shoe Repairs’ and wants to welcome customers old and new.
Lancaster BID said: “Don’t miss ‘Smith Shoe Repairs’ in Marketgate Lancaster.
“We’re so excited to announce ‘Smith Shoe Repairs’ is now open with a fresh new look!
“Make sure to visit the revamped cobblers shop on your next trip to town!”