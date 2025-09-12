Popular Christmas market returns to Lancaster

Lancaster Christmas Market returns to Lancaster Brewery in November.

Expect festive shopping, street food, mulled drinks, live music and plenty of Christmas cheer to kick off the festive season!

The brewery bar will be open all weekend and the garden will be packed with stalls from some of the region’s best makers, bakers and creators.

The market is on Friday November 28, 3pm to 9pm; Saturday, November 29, 12pm to 9pm and Sunday, November 30, from 12pm to 6pm.

It’s one for the calendar - bring your friends, wrap up warm, and come and feel festive!