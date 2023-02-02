Popular cafe run by volunteers at Morecambe Health Centre faces the axe

The cafe for patients, visitors and staff has been a vital resource for a number of years but could now be closing.

A volunteer posted on Facebook: “Please note that the RVS is closing our beloved cafe down at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a disgrace...the staff, clients and ambulance drivers will have nowhere to get refreshments.

Queen Victoria Centre, Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

“We...the volunteers cannot understand the reason for this. We don't make a fortune but we do raise funds for the NHS.

“A petition is being set up and I will share as soon as it's available....please sign and share if you think this is wrong.”

Andrew Bolton said on Facebook: “It's a disgrace to close it yet another big loss to the townsfolk.”

Catherine Anderson said on Facebook: “This is horrible news for all the people who rely on this cafe.”

The interior of the Queen Victoria Centre in Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

Michelle Brown said on Facebook: “Such a shame the WRVS ( as it was once known ) was a big part of hospital life when I worked in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sad they’ll probably be replaced by vending machines or nothing.”

Mike Melville said on Facebook: “I have seen this happen in a number of hospitals only for them to be replaced by Costa Coffee or other such like enterprises.”

Damien Wharfedale said on Facebook: “Besides offering refreshments the cafe is also a hive of social activity bringing both health service providers and users together.

"It's sadly yet another asset to the community which is being taken from us without our consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the public voice of disapproval will encourage certain figures in authority to challenge and maybe overturn the decision but the battle to save it will begin with the eagerly awaited petition!”

The Royal Voluntary Service has been approached for comment.

Bridget Lees, Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT said: "The volunteers of the WRVS have served our staff, patients and visitors with food and refreshments over many years and we are very grateful for their work. We are aware that they plan to end their service.

"The Trust has a restaurant or cafeteria on each of its sites, which will remain open for staff, visitors and patients to use when working, as an inpatient or when visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Volunteers add tremendous value to our services and we are always recruiting for a variety of roles and welcome new enquiries. You can find out more about volunteering with our Trust on our website or by enquiring to [email protected]"