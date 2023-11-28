Popular butchers near Lancaster makes history by winning prestigious golden award
Dales Traditional Butchers has been crowned the winner of this year's prestigious Golden Haggis Award at the annual Winter Festival in Oban. Sean Gibson, representing Dales, journeyed five hours to the West Highland town to showcase their exceptional haggis, ultimately claiming the top prize.
The Golden Haggis Awards, a highlight of the Winter Festival hosted at the Oban Distillery, celebrate the finest haggis makers and this year's competition marked a ground breaking triumph for Dales as they became the first haggis producer from outside Scotland to clinch the prize.
The distinguished panel of judges for this year's competition included local restaurant owners William Rocks of Tigh na Truish in Seal, near Oban, and Colin Felgate of The Olive Garden in Oban. They said: “Dales' dedication to perfecting their haggis recipe was evident as their entry stood out among the contenders to bring this prestigious trophy back to Kirkby Lonsdale.”
Dales Traditional Butchers has consistently garnered acclaim with a string of awards including the recent Champion of Champions Sausage Competition in May 2023, the title of Best Cold Savoury for their Pork and Chorizo Pies at the 2022 World Scotch Pie Championships, and esteemed recognition as Britain's Best Butchers Shop in 2021. Additionally, employee Ira Collier represented Team GB in the 2022 World Butchers Challenge.
Dales Traditional Butchers announced the win on their Facebook page: “We are absolutely ecstatic to announce that we are the proud recipients of the Haggis 2023/24 title! A big shout out to Sean Gibson for his efforts in creating our award-winning haggis.