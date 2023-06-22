Popular addition to Lancaster's food scene celebrates its first anniversary

Nando’s Lancaster opened its doors for the first time in June 2022, and the team are delighted to be celebrating its first birthday.

General manager Robyn Ridings said: "We feel honoured to have spent a whole year here in Lancaster and as a team and a business we are looking forward to the future here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each one of us are all thrilled with what we have accomplished in such a small amount of time and we hope you will come down and celebrate with us during the month of June.”

Nando's in Lancaster.

The last year has seen Nando’s bring the flavours and energy of South Africa to Lancaster, along with unique food and atmosphere, and artwork and décor that was purpose built for the city centre restaurant.

Robyn continued: “We're proud to have brought great peri-peri chicken along with that true South African feel to the city, and to have become a key part of its community and culture has been a pleasure.

"The city has extended a welcoming arm to all of us, and we will continue to repay this kindness by investing our time and support into the community at any given opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to take an opportunity to thank my excellent local Nandocas (what we call our team members) who work tirelessly to provide every customer with our great food and our high standard Nando’s experience.

"Each one of my team has made an impact on the restaurant, from the opening team last year, the team and all of those in between that time.

"Now we continue to build and grow not only as a restaurant but for everyone as an exceptional group of individuals. I cannot wait to see how Nando's and Lancaster continue to grow together in the coming years.”