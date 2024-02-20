Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Currently they operate a free Tramper hire service with local volunteers based at Grange Library car park, and have now secured a lease agreement with Northern Trains to operate the trial active travel hub until the end of March 2025 in the Old Waiting Room on Platform 2.

They plan to use the building to operate a service providing access to their services and community projects as well as testing the feasibility of an active travel hub to include mobility scooter and E-bike hire.

Richard Frank, team leader for Access and Infrastructure said: “The lease is an ideal opportunity to encourage walking and cycling for both health and leisure. The hub is accessible by

bus and train and will provide options for car-free itineraries for everyone, locals and visitors alike– no matter their level of fitness or experience.”

A suite of itineraries will be developed to provide half and full day rides from Grange to encourage this as a day out option as well as an activity programme of guided rides and walks with accessibility for all in mind, to encourage walking and cycling for health, and opportunities to chat and make friends.

MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, Tim Farron popped by recently to offer his support and said: “The active travel hub gives rail users and non-rail users alike the chance to

explore the peninsula by bike or mobility scooter. It will bring more life and activity to Grange Station and is a brilliant use of the space allowing even more people to enjoy the beauty of

Ways Around The Bay is a programme which aims to establish Morecambe Bay as a centre for walking, cycling and exploring in low carbon ways.

the Bay.”

When will the active hub open, and how often?

Morecambe Bay Partnership are in the process of preparing the building and plan to open gradually over the next few months. Initially, it will open on an ad-hoc basis with the aim to open at least five days per week by late Spring, depending on how much demand there is for the services offered.

What will the hub be offering?

*free mobility scooter hire with direct access on to the car-free prom.

*paid for E-bike hire with reduced rates for locals dependent on the research gathered over the next few months. This is in addition to the existing Tramper hire service which is based at Grange Library.

*Pop down and chat to staff and find out information about Morecambe Bay Partnership’s services and community projects and how to get involved.

*Advice and suggestions for local walking and cycling routes and low-carbon itineraries for exploring the wider Bay area.

*Morecambe Bay Partnership will also develop a targeted activity programme of guided rides and walks aimed at those who face barriers to cycling and walking, for health improvement, and social interaction.

Why is Morecambe Bay Partnership trialling this hub?

The trial is part of Ways Around The Bay, a programme which aims to establish Morecambe Bay as a centre for walking, cycling and exploring the Bay in low carbon ways.

The initiative is creating more inclusive access, so everyone can enjoy the Bay’s inspiring landscapes, nature, history and culture.

The programme is funded by the Department for Levelling Up (Coastal Communities Fund) via Westmorland and Furness Council.

Visit https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/pop-up-active-travel-hub-at-grange-over-sands to keep up to date with all information on opening times, activities and how to book.

Follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorecambeBayPartnership

Twitter @_MBay