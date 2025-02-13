Pop Idol runner up Gareth Gates presents spectacular tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Lancaster Grand

Gareth Gates, the celebrated singer and entertainer, is set to take the stage at Lancaster Grand with his newly produced show, ‘Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.’

Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Gareth Gates pays homage to one of his musical idols with this new production.

“This show is essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” Gareth shared. “I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents.

"To perform hits like ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is incredibly exciting for me.”

Gareth, who has enjoyed over two decades of success in the entertainment industry, reflected on his journey since his breakout on Pop Idol in 2002.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since Pop Idol. Time flies, but my love for performing remains as strong as ever,” he said with a laugh.

Throughout his career, Gareth has often included Frankie Valli songs in his performances around the world, recognizing the timeless appeal of their music.

For this special concert, Gareth has assembled a team of highly talented performers, including four accomplished West End singers.

“One of the guys even starred in Jersey Boys, so we’re bringing authentic talent to this tribute,” Gareth noted.

“The combination of these incredible voices, including my own, will deliver the high-pitched harmonies that defined the sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

Gareth Gates comes to Lancaster Grand on Monday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/gareth-gates-sings-frankie-valli-and-the-four-seasons/