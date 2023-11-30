An Ed Sheeran lookalike caused a stir with customers when he visited a Lancaster burger bar this week.

Ty Jones – who bears a remarkable resemblance to singing sensation Ed – was at Burgshake in St Leonard’s Gate yesterday (November 29) to shoot a promotional video for the business.

Among those who did a double take when they spotted the celeb’s double was Lancaster photographer Josh Brandwood, who posed for a photo with Ty.

“I had to do a double-take and decided to step into the shop and check whether he was indeed Ed,” said Josh.

Lancaster photographer Josh Brandwood with Ed Sheeran lookalike, Ty Jones.

"He said he was a professional Ed Sheeran lookalike shooting a promotional video. He proved to be quite personable, warmly greeting fans and willingly posing for photos."

From Manchester, Ty is known for his uncanny likeness to Ed, and has amassed more than 100,000 followers on TikTok with his hilarious impersonations of the singer.