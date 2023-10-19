Pooches can enjoy dog friendly cupcakes and ‘Pawsecco’ at Lancaster village charity event
WCF’s Country & Garden Centre on Hornby Road at Claughton is holding the event on Saturday, October 28 to mark the launch of its own brand dog food.
The in-store event will include an afternoon tea designed especially for dogs with treats such as dog-friendly cupcakes and Pawsecco, complimentary goodie bags, and a special selfie-stand.
There will also be free nutritional advice and one-to-one sessions for solving common pet problems.
The WCF team will be raising money for its chosen charity, Animal Care Lancaster, with a collection on the day, and bags pre-filled with items selected specifically to support its work available to purchase and donate.
Jade Earley, General Manager of WCF Pet & Equestrian, said: “The event aims to celebrate everything we love about dogs, while also raising money for Animal Care Lancaster to give something back in recognition of the brilliant work they do.”
The celebration day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will also feature pop-up shops from local artists and makers, a free prize draw to win WCF vouchers, and competitions including the chance for pets to become WCF’s next Top Canine Model and feature on its social media channels.
The event marks the launch of WCF’s premium own brand dry dog food, The Lakes Collection, which has been inspired by the company’s long-standing Cumbrian heritage and connection with the Lake District.
For more information about the event, visit the Claughton store’s Facebook page.
Free goodie bags for dogs available on a first come, first served basis.