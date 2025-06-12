Policeman turned comedian brings his show to Lancaster Grand

Alfie Moore, policeman turned comedian, brings his show to Lancaster.

As the Four Horsemen of rising crime, global warming, AI, and culture wars gallop toward us, comedian and former police officer Alfie Moore asks: Are we heading for the apocalypse?

And can we avoid the potholes along the way?

In his brand-new show, Acopalypse Now, Alfie brings his unique blend of sharp wit, real-life experience, and a healthy dose of humour to the challenges of our times.

Drawing on years dealing with egotistical dictators and tense stand-offs, Alfie reveals how pragmatism – and laughter – can defuse even the most menacing situations.

Join Alfie as he saddles up to confront the chaos with laughs and insight. Doomsday may be serious, but this show is seriously funny.

Suitable for ages 14 and up.

Alfie Moore comes to Lancaster Grand on Friday, October 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695 (Mon-Sat 10am-3pm).