Police warning to keep vehicles locked after two people seen trying car door handles in Morecambe
Police received a report of two people, possibly men, trying car door handles in the Regent Park Grove area of Morecambe.
This was reported to have happened in the early hours of this morning, (Monday).
A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately on this occasion the car was secure and therefore they didn't gain access and left with nothing.
“We are asking that you always leave your vehicle locked when not in use and get in touch should you experience similar in your area , as we are aware this has been reported in Heysham in previous weeks.”
Call police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.