Police warning after spate of burglaries in market town near Lancaster

The burglaries have occurred over the past week and investigations are still ongoing.

In the wake of these burglaries police are urging everyone to review their own security arrangements.

A police spokesman said: “Ensure doors and windows remain locked, especially overnight. Make sure garages and sheds are locked and secure.

Police are warning residents to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries in Settle.

"Motion sensors and lights covering outside areas are advised.

"If storing high value bicycles, consider locks and chains, even if they're inside locked buildings. Have you thought about property marking?

“Most offences are being committed in the small hours of the morning.

"If you have reason to be out and about overnight, who else is? Do you know them? Are they suspicious? If you see someone and aren't sure, tell police.

“Working together and being vigilant is the best way to prevent this sort of crime.”