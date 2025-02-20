Police warning after spate of attempted shed or garage break-ins in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:49 BST
Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after an increase in attempted shed/garage break-ins in south Lancaster.
Police said the offenders have been targeting this area during darkness.

A police spokesman said: “Please can we remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

“If you have any information or CCTV regarding the offenders, please contact [email protected].”

