Police warning after spate of attempted shed or garage break-ins in Lancaster
Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after an increase in attempted shed/garage break-ins in south Lancaster.
Police said the offenders have been targeting this area during darkness.
A police spokesman said: “Please can we remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.
“If you have any information or CCTV regarding the offenders, please contact [email protected].”