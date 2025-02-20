Police warning after spate of attempted shed or garage break-ins in Lancaster

Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after an increase in attempted shed/garage break-ins in south Lancaster.

Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after an increase in attempted shed/garage break-ins in south Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the offenders have been targeting this area during darkness.

A police spokesman said: “Please can we remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

“If you have any information or CCTV regarding the offenders, please contact [email protected].”