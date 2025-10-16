Police warning after Morecambe burglary

Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a burglary in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were made aware of a burglary that occurred in the area of Hestham Avenue in Morecambe at 3.08am on October 10.

The offender has entered via an unlocked front porch but has not gained entry to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the resident’s car has been tampered with and camera footage at the property shows an unknown man attempt to open the car door using the handle.

Various items were taken from inside the vehicle before the man left the area.

A spokesman for police said: “Please be vigilant now the nights are drawing in and don't leave any valuables inside your vehicles.

"Lock all outer doors including porches.”

Call 101 with any information about the burglary.

In an emergency dial 999.