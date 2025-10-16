Police warning after Morecambe burglary

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock.placeholder image
Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock.
Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a burglary in Morecambe.

Police said they were made aware of a burglary that occurred in the area of Hestham Avenue in Morecambe at 3.08am on October 10.

Most Popular

The offender has entered via an unlocked front porch but has not gained entry to the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the resident’s car has been tampered with and camera footage at the property shows an unknown man attempt to open the car door using the handle.

Various items were taken from inside the vehicle before the man left the area.

A spokesman for police said: “Please be vigilant now the nights are drawing in and don't leave any valuables inside your vehicles.

"Lock all outer doors including porches.”

Call 101 with any information about the burglary.

In an emergency dial 999.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice