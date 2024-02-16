Police warning after Morecambe and Lancaster residents report ‘bogus Met Police officer’ phone calls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesman for Morecambe police said: “We have recently dealt with a number of reports from the public, stating that they have received phone calls from a person claiming that they are a high-ranking Police Officer from the Met Police.

“This person will pry for information before becoming agitated when this is not given.

"This is not a genuine officer, it is an impersonation. The police would never request for you to pass your bank details over the phone.