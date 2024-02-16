Police warning after Morecambe and Lancaster residents report ‘bogus Met Police officer’ phone calls
A spokesman for Morecambe police said: “We have recently dealt with a number of reports from the public, stating that they have received phone calls from a person claiming that they are a high-ranking Police Officer from the Met Police.
“This person will pry for information before becoming agitated when this is not given.
"This is not a genuine officer, it is an impersonation. The police would never request for you to pass your bank details over the phone.
“If you receive one of these phone calls please do not provide any financial information, and hang up the phone.”