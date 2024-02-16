News you can trust since 1837
Police warning after Morecambe and Lancaster residents report ‘bogus Met Police officer’ phone calls

Morecambe Police are warning the public to be on their guard after reports of phone calls from a person claiming to be a high ranking Met Police officer.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
A spokesman for Morecambe police said: “We have recently dealt with a number of reports from the public, stating that they have received phone calls from a person claiming that they are a high-ranking Police Officer from the Met Police.

“This person will pry for information before becoming agitated when this is not given.

"This is not a genuine officer, it is an impersonation. The police would never request for you to pass your bank details over the phone.

“If you receive one of these phone calls please do not provide any financial information, and hang up the phone.”