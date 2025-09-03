Police warning after men on M6 slip road flagging down motorists to exchange jewellery for fuel cash

M6 - Junction 37 where police have had a report of men on the slip road flagging motorists down claiming they have run out of fuel.placeholder image
A suspicious incident has been reported at a notorious junction on the M6 near Kendal.

The incident happened at Junction 37 on the M6, which carries the A684 near Kendal, which is considered a notorious and dangerous location due to a history of serious accidents, deaths, and near misses.

A police spokesman said: “We received a concern today about a suspicious vehicle and males with it on the slip road at Junction 37.

"A black vehicle with foreign registration plate and three males was said to be flagging down passing motorists.

"The males with the vehicle are claiming to have run out of fuel and are offering to exchange jewellery for cash to buy fuel.

“We are concerned that this is likely to be fraudulent activity with any jewellery exchanged likely to be fake or low value as this has happened in other parts of the country.

“The area around Junction 37 has been checked several times. A similar vehicle was located close to Junction 36 with the occupants detained and stop searched.

“Please report any further suspicious activity on 101 or 999.”

