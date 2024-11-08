Police warning after increase in number of reported frauds in Morecambe’s West End

Police said they are seeing a recent increase in the number of reported frauds in Morecambe’s West End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frauds are being reported in the Harbour and Heysham North areas.

The main types of fraud being reported are:

Online shopping via Facebook Marketplace, Ebay and other sites:

Police are seeing a recent increase in the number of reported frauds in the West End of Morecambe (Harbour, and Heysham North) area. Picture: Adobe Stock

*Deposits asked in advance or items never sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Advance Payment Fraud - receiving a text message or emails demanding or requesting money.

*These can be in the form of “mum send money” messages via whatsapp or email. Or texts/emails saying they are from HMRC, Parking fines or similar demanding urgent payment or fine will go up more.

Financial investment - mix of Cryptocurrency and trading platform scams:

*Many offer to support the setting up of account by sending you a link to a screen sharing app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Companies call you out of the blue – this could be driven by you clicking on a link or responding to a text message or email.

“They will add pressure and urgency – they might call you repeatedly and rush you to make a decision.

“It seems to good to be true.

*They’re not registered on the FCA website.

*They often ask you not to share the information – keep it quiet, make you feel that you are on the inside of a great deal.

There are also many other types of scams out there, for more information visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/personal-safety/fraud-and-financial-crime/ or the Action Fraud website https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/