Police warning after increase in number of reported frauds in Morecambe’s West End
The frauds are being reported in the Harbour and Heysham North areas.
The main types of fraud being reported are:
Online shopping via Facebook Marketplace, Ebay and other sites:
*Deposits asked in advance or items never sent.
*Advance Payment Fraud - receiving a text message or emails demanding or requesting money.
*These can be in the form of “mum send money” messages via whatsapp or email. Or texts/emails saying they are from HMRC, Parking fines or similar demanding urgent payment or fine will go up more.
Financial investment - mix of Cryptocurrency and trading platform scams:
*Many offer to support the setting up of account by sending you a link to a screen sharing app.
*Companies call you out of the blue – this could be driven by you clicking on a link or responding to a text message or email.
“They will add pressure and urgency – they might call you repeatedly and rush you to make a decision.
“It seems to good to be true.
*They’re not registered on the FCA website.
*They often ask you not to share the information – keep it quiet, make you feel that you are on the inside of a great deal.
There are also many other types of scams out there, for more information visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/personal-safety/fraud-and-financial-crime/ or the Action Fraud website https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/