Police warning after burglaries on Morecambe estate

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:44 BST
Police are warning people to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries.
Police are asking people to check their properties are locked and secured after a spate of burglaries.

Police said the burglaries and attempted burglaries took place on the Grosvenor Park Estate in Morecambe overnight between September 11 and 12.

These offences occurred in the hours of darkness.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware that the offenders have been in the area trying door handles so we are asking residents to check their CCTV and video doorbells.

“Please could any footage which you feel maybe of use to be emailed to [email protected].

“Please can we also ask people to check their properties are locked and secured.”

