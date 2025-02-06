Police warning about batch of pills circulating in Cumbria which could cause overdose

A warning has been issued that a batch of pills may be circulating in Cumbria that could cause harm to those using them.

Police have become aware of reports of small yellow circular pills – potentially with an O, P or D branded on them – being in circulation in the county that could cause overdoses.

The pills are believed to consist of oxycodone, an opioid painkiller only available on prescription.

Police, as always, would urge those who are using or considering using substances that are illegal or have not been prescribed to them to consider the potential consequences.

Buying drugs illegally also means there are no guarantees what the drugs bought may actually contain.

Police would ask anyone who is aware of someone using such pills outside of a prescription to make those people aware of this warning and the risks.

Support is available for people affected by drugs use. They can access support that services such as Recovery Steps Cumbria can provide.

Contact them on 01900 512300 (this covers all of Cumbria).

Signs that someone may be having an overdose are:

- Reduced consciousness

- Fitting (seizures)

- Difficulty breathing (long pauses between breaths compared to normal)

- Snoring/raspy breathing

- Blue or pale lips, fingers or toes

- Pale, cold and clammy skin

If you are worried someone you are with may be overdosing, try to stay calm, stay with the person, ring 999 immediately and follow instructions given to you.

Anyone who has information about these types of pills can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.