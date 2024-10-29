Police warn people in Lancaster and Morecambe about winter fuel text scam

Police are warning people to be vigilant after scam texts were sent out to encourage recipients to apply for a winter fuel/cost of living payment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Cumbria police said: “Please be vigilant to fraudsters/scammers who are operating text and call services.

"We’re warning people to beware of scam text messages saying you’re eligible for a “living expenses subsidy” or "winter heating payment" or similar. It might talk about “cost of living payments” and pretend to be from a Government department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The message contains a link to a fraudulent site, which requests bank details and a £1 registration/admin fee.

Police are warning people to be vigilant after scam texts were sent out asking the recipient to apply for a winter fuel/cost of living payment.

"Please let older relatives, friends and neighbours know to never pay any fees, as this is a scam and advise them not to respond to the message.

“Do not click the link. Instead, forward it to 7726.

“Or take a screenshot and email it to [email protected].”

If you think you have been the victim of a fraud you can report this at https://www.gov.uk/report-suspicious-emails-websites-phishing

Sign up to a fraud newsletter for advice and prevention at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKCUMBRIA_POLICE/signup/39803