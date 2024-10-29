Police warn people in Lancaster and Morecambe about winter fuel text scam
A spokesman for Cumbria police said: “Please be vigilant to fraudsters/scammers who are operating text and call services.
"We’re warning people to beware of scam text messages saying you’re eligible for a “living expenses subsidy” or "winter heating payment" or similar. It might talk about “cost of living payments” and pretend to be from a Government department.
“The message contains a link to a fraudulent site, which requests bank details and a £1 registration/admin fee.
"Please let older relatives, friends and neighbours know to never pay any fees, as this is a scam and advise them not to respond to the message.
“Do not click the link. Instead, forward it to 7726.
“Or take a screenshot and email it to [email protected].”
If you think you have been the victim of a fraud you can report this at https://www.gov.uk/report-suspicious-emails-websites-phishing