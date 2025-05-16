Police warn parents over illegal parking outside Morecambe school

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2025, 11:52 BST
Police have issued warning letters to parents after some used zigzags outside a Morecambe school when dropping off or picking up children.

A Morecambe police spokesman said: “It has been brought to our attention that some parents/ carers who are dropping off or collecting their child from Sandylands school are using the zig zags on a regular basis to do so.

“They are there for a reason, which is to keep all children safe when being dropped off at the start of the day and then collected.

“Sandylands School liaise with Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing team on a regular basis and make us aware of vehicles that are guilty of doing this on more than one occasion.

Sandylands School in Morecambe where some parents have been parking illegally to drop off or collect children.

“We have started issuing warning letters in the first instance but we will not hesitate to escalate this if drivers are not listening.”

Yellow zigzag lines outside schools mean that vehicles must not stop, park, or wait during the specified hours on nearby signs.

