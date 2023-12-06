Police warn of dangers of laughing gas after empty cannisters seized on Morecambe street

Police seized a number of ‘laughing gas’ cannisters on South Road in Morecambe today (Wednesday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook: “We have recovered Nitrous Oxide cannisters from South Road in Morecambe this afternoon.

"We would like to remind the community that possession of this chemical is illegal as of November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know people may think the use of "laughing gas" isn't harmful or a big deal.

Police seized these empty gas cannisters on a Morecambe street.

“But, it has been shown to include side effects, such as, dizziness, loss of balance, loss of memory and even hallucinations.