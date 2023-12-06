Police warn of dangers of laughing gas after empty cannisters seized on Morecambe street
Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook: “We have recovered Nitrous Oxide cannisters from South Road in Morecambe this afternoon.
"We would like to remind the community that possession of this chemical is illegal as of November 2023.
“We know people may think the use of "laughing gas" isn't harmful or a big deal.
“But, it has been shown to include side effects, such as, dizziness, loss of balance, loss of memory and even hallucinations.
“Anyone with any information in regards to the sale of these items and where they can be bought from should contact police on 101 or email PC Foster at [email protected].”