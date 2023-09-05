News you can trust since 1837
Police warn not to approach wanted man with links to Lancaster

Police have issued an appeal for a man wanted for assaulting a police officer and breaching court bail.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
Wanted man Guy Woodhouse. Picture from Lancashire Police.Wanted man Guy Woodhouse. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Wanted man Guy Woodhouse. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Guy Woodhouse is wanted by officers in Morecambe and Lancaster.

The 38-year-old is 6ft tall, of medium build, with short, dark-brown hair and a full, close-trimmed beard.

He also has numerous tattoos on both arms including the Nike logo and cross signs.

He has links to Lancaster, in particular the areas around Lyth Road and Heaton Road.

If you know where he is please do not approach him but call police on 101, quoting log 51 of September 5, or email [email protected].

If you see Guy please call 999.