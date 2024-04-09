Police urge public not to approach wanted man who skipped court for Morecambe wounding sentencing
Police have issued a warning over a man wanted by the courts for failing to appear at a sentencing.
Those who see Joseph Birch have been advised not to approach him in any circumstances.
They should instead call 999 immediately.
Joseph Birch is 44, 5ft3in and medium build.
He is from Morecambe, and also has links to Bury, in Greater Manchester.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Call 101 with information.