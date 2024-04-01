Police conducted speed enforcement in a Lancaster village after reports of speeding bikers from the local community.

A police spokesman said: “Thankfully most bikes found to be complying with the 30mph limit with just a few verbal warnings issued for speeding under the prosecution threshold.”

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “Speed enforcement Whams Lane, Bay Horse in response to numerous complaints of speeding motorcycles from the local community.