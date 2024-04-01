Police target speeding bikers in Lancaster village
Police conducted speed enforcement on Whams Lane, Bay Horse, Lancaster in response to numerous complaints of speeding motorbikes from the local community.
A police spokesman said: “Thankfully most bikes found to be complying with the 30mph limit with just a few verbal warnings issued for speeding under the prosecution threshold.”
