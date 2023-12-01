Police target Morecambe town centre and other areas of county ‘blighted’ by anti-social behaviour
Brunswick, in Blackpool, and Fleetwood were identified as ASB hotspot locations in West Division (which covers the areas of Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe), meaning they would benefit from additional foot patrols to target ASB.
In October, two more areas in the division were identified as hotspot areas and started to benefit from the additional patrols – these were St Annes and Morecambe Town Centre.
In October alone, these four hotspot areas have benefited from:
*986 additional policing hours
*139 officers on patrol
*153 stop checks
*84 ASB incidents attended.
Inspector Gemma Barr from the ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command at Lancashire Police said: “Anti-social behaviour is one of the key concerns our communities have expressed to us. Through our work under Op Centurion we are showing that we have listened to them and that we are taking action.
“Working closely with our partners, we have put additional officers on the streets in our hotspot locations to make people feel safer in their areas.”
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents raise with me time and time again, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.
"Op Centurion is stepping up the fight against ASB in our communities, led by the dedicated neighbourhood policing teams operating across Lancashire, bolstered by an additional £2m I have been able to secure from Government to invest in dedicated foot patrols targeting ASB hotspot areas.
"It's fantastic to see the impact these additional patrols are now delivering across the county, bringing more visible policing into all Lancashire districts.
"Having joined officers on patrol in different parts of the county, I have already seen the positive impact they have on local areas, engaging with residents and local business as well as dealing robustly with any crime and anti-social behaviour.
"I am absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."
For more information on Operation Centurion, visit Lancashire Tackling Anti Social Behaviour (https://www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/)