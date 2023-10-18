Police take lorry off road after spot check in village near Lancaster discovers load not secured properly
Police did a spot check on an abnormal load on a lorry at Forton and found it inadequately secured.
They also found issues with movement of the load so the vehicle was taken off the road until the issues are resolved and a new movement order is sorted.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Spot check on this abnormal load at Forton uncovered movement order issues and the load inadequately secured.
"Vehicle placed under immediate prohibition until issues are resolved & new movement notification sorted.”