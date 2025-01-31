Police tackle anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in Morecambe’s West End
These reports relate to Marlborough Road and the Yorkshire Street area.
A police spokesman said: “We are aware of certain addresses in the area and are working alongside other agencies in order to deal with the addresses but this can take some time.
“In the meantime the Neighbourhood team will be doing high visibility patrols in the area in order to disrupt and deter this activity from happening.
“If you aware of any locations or addresses that drug dealing is occurring from or if you see or have seen any suspicious activity recently, you can report in online at
https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ call 101 or to report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”