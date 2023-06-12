The driver was not the wanted man but was issued with a traffic offence report for using his mobile phone.

Police said the man will get six penalty points on his licence and a £200 fine in the post.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe by #HO51 as it had links to a wanted male.

“The driver was not the wanted male however he was issued a TOR for using his mobile phone.