Police stop car on M6 near Lancaster after it was clocked doing over 115mph

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:14 BST
This vehicle overtook an unmarked police patrol doing in excess of 115mph on the M6 at Forton. Sadly for this driver they also had two bald tyres.placeholder image
This vehicle overtook an unmarked police patrol doing in excess of 115mph on the M6 at Forton. Sadly for this driver they also had two bald tyres.
Police stopped a car on the M6 near Lancaster after it overtook an unmarked patrol car doing in excess of 115mph.

Upon stopping the vehicle, police found it had two bald tyres.

The driver was reported for all offences and the vehicle was prohibited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Police Specialist Ops said on Facebook: “This vehicle overtook an unmarked police patrol doing in excess of 115mph on the M6 at Forton.

"Sadly for this driver they also had two bald tyres. The driver was reported for all offences and the vehicle was prohibited.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice