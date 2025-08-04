Police stop car on M6 near Lancaster after it was clocked doing over 115mph
Police stopped a car on the M6 near Lancaster after it overtook an unmarked patrol car doing in excess of 115mph.
Upon stopping the vehicle, police found it had two bald tyres.
The driver was reported for all offences and the vehicle was prohibited.
Lancs Police Specialist Ops said on Facebook: “This vehicle overtook an unmarked police patrol doing in excess of 115mph on the M6 at Forton.
"Sadly for this driver they also had two bald tyres. The driver was reported for all offences and the vehicle was prohibited.”