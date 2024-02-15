Police still looking for wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham
Police are still looking for a man wanted for recall to prison.
Ashley Barratt, 35, from Blackburn, is also wanted for failing for comply with notification requirements.
It is believed that Barratt is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.
Any sightings of Barratt or information as to where he might be, please call 01254 353246 or email [email protected].