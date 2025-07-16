Police slap caravans with parking tickets on Morecambe promenade

Police have slapped caravans with parking tickets on Morecambe promenade this morning.

A police spokesman said: “We have been out on Morecambe Prom this morning (Wednesday) enforcing tickets for caravans which are in breach of the Road Traffic Act.

“We have issued eight tickets to caravans for obstruction.

“We appreciate this generates complaints from members of the public and will continue to issue tickets should these caravans remain or if new ones come.”

Call police on non-emergency number 101 with any information.