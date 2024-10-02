Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An XL Bully dog seized from an address in Morecambe was mistakenly killed by police before the owners attended court.

Bruno the XL Bully was seized by police in August but before his owners could go to court to ask for exemption, police euthanised the dog by mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@saveseizeddogs #UK said on their Twitter X account: “Bruno was seized for being an #XLBully type dog by Lancashire police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His owners had been interviewed a few days ago at Morecambe police station, they were going to go to court to ask for exemption.

Bruno, an XL Bully dog was seized by police due to him being a banned breed. Before his owners from Morecambe could go to court and ask for exemption, police euthanised the dog by mistake.

“They then received an email from Lancashire police apologising that due to an administrative error the police had mistakenly killed Bruno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's ok though, the police assured the owner that measures have been taken within the department to ensure it doesn't happen again!

“Meanwhile there is a heartbroken family who will never see their dog again.

“If you live in the Lancashire area please write to your MP asking them to investigate this, you can find the MPs on this link https://council.lancashire.gov.uk/mgGeneric.aspx?MD=mgyourmps&bcr=1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To email Lancashire police use this link https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ContactAnOfficer/Create

“This is the horror of BSL (Breed Specific Legislation) and why it must be abolished immediately! This poor family is left devastated! Run free beautiful Bruno....forever safe!”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In August we seized an XL Bully dog from an address in Morecambe as part of our powers under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 as XL Bully dogs are a banned breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A file was being prepared for consideration of the owner being prosecuted at courts for the relevant offences, however, unfortunately, due to an administration error the dog was subsequently euthanised before the court hearing.

“We have met with the dog’s owner and offered him a full and unreserved apology for what happened. We are deeply sorry for the understandable distress our error must have caused.

“We have reviewed what happened and we have introduced a process to ensure the same mistake cannot be made again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that from February 1 this year it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless your dog has a Certificate of Exemption, third party insurance, with the dog muzzled and on a lead in a public place.

If not, police may have the power to seize it and prosecute the owner.