Stolen property has been recovered and police enquiries are continuing.

If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancs Rural Police @LancRural Police tweeted: “West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area.

West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.

"Stolen property recovered & our enquiries continue...this wouldn't be possible without your help.