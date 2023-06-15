News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Police seize vehicle linked to burglaries in village near Lancaster

Police seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in Silverdale.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

Stolen property has been recovered and police enquiries are continuing.

If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Rural Police @LancRural Police tweeted: “West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area.

West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.
West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.
Most Popular

"Stolen property recovered & our enquiries continue...this wouldn't be possible without your help.

"If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/plv9p”