Police seize £3m cannabis in large suitcase and laundry bags after car stopped at M6 motorway services near Lancaster

Yesterday evening (January 28) at around 8.30pm police stopped a white BMW 3 series on Forton services on the M6.

Once stopped, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

They searched the car and found a large amount of vacuum-packed cannabis in seven large laundry bags and a large suitcase.

The drugs weighed 328 kilograms, with an estimated street value of £3.3 million.

Leonard Simpson, 34, of Whirlbut Crescent, Dunfermline, Fife, was arrested for, and later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B cannabis.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (January 29).

Ch. Insp. Patrick Worden, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Special Operations said: “This is potentially one of the largest drug seizures in Lancashire over recent years and was an excellent spot by our Road Crime Team.

“We will not stand for people bringing drugs into Lancashire, especially in quantities as large as this one. I am pleased that these drugs have been taken off our streets, and we can continue to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our society by doing so.

“If you have any concerns that someone may be bringing drugs into Lancashire with the intent to supply them to others, please get in contact with us on 101.