Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they seized approximately £100,000 when officers stopped a car in Forton, near Lancaster.

A 33-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle was stopped on Paisley Street, Burnley, and after testing positive for cocaine, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving - excess drugs.

Police made numerous traffic stops in the county including in Forton, near Lancaster, when they seized £100,000 from a car.

He has been released under investigation.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol after giving a roadside breath test reading of 68. The legal limit is 35.

At around 9pm yesterday, police were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge, Preston.

The car was found, and inside the car, they discovered a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones. Enquiries are ongoing.