Police seize £100k from car stopped in village near Lancaster

Police have revealed what happened when they made numerous traffic stops over the last 24 hours.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT
Police said they seized approximately £100,000 when officers stopped a car in Forton, near Lancaster.

A 33-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently in custody.

A vehicle was stopped on Paisley Street, Burnley, and after testing positive for cocaine, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving - excess drugs.

Police made numerous traffic stops in the county including in Forton, near Lancaster, when they seized £100,000 from a car.

He has been released under investigation.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol after giving a roadside breath test reading of 68. The legal limit is 35.

At around 9pm yesterday, police were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge, Preston.

The car was found, and inside the car, they discovered a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones. Enquiries are ongoing.

These are just four examples of the many calls the Roads teams, and Spec Ops team respond to, all in the aim of keeping the roads safe.