Police seize off road bike after pursuit around Morecambe estate
Police have been responding to reports of off road bikes riding in a dangerous and illegal manner around the Morecambe area.
Police have now seized one bike after a pursuit around the Branksome estate in Morecambe.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate the concern these bikes have caused throughout the day, and we are continuing to locate the other two bikes along with their riders for a variety of offences.
“Any information about the offenders using these bikes can be emailed to [email protected]