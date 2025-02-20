Police seize off road bike after pursuit around Morecambe estate

Police have been responding to reports of off road bikes riding in a dangerous and illegal manner around the Morecambe area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have now seized one bike after a pursuit around the Branksome estate in Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate the concern these bikes have caused throughout the day, and we are continuing to locate the other two bikes along with their riders for a variety of offences.

“Any information about the offenders using these bikes can be emailed to [email protected]

“Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”