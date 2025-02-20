Police seize off road bike after pursuit around Morecambe estate

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have been responding to reports of off road bikes riding in a dangerous and illegal manner around the Morecambe area.

Police have now seized one bike after a pursuit around the Branksome estate in Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate the concern these bikes have caused throughout the day, and we are continuing to locate the other two bikes along with their riders for a variety of offences.

“Any information about the offenders using these bikes can be emailed to [email protected]

“Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice