Police seize illegal tobacco and vapes worth £15k in Lancaster and Morecambe raids

They targeted premises such as takeaways, mini markets and barbers, who were thought to be either using illegal workers to staff their businesses, housing workers in premises that are not suitable to be resided in, or thought to be involved in the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes.

The operation resulted in:

*the seizure of over £15,000 worth of illegal tobacco products and vapes

Police seized illegal tobacco and vapes worth £15k in Lancaster and Morecambe raids.

*five people being detained for illegal working in the UK

*the seizure of £4,000 under the proceeds of crime act from illegal working

*£235,000 worth of fines being issued.

T/Detective Sergeant Culshaw, from Lancaster’s Exploitation Team, said: “This operation has been one of our most successful to date in the short amount of time that it ran.

“We have a strong relationship with our partners, which allows for all resources to be put to good use to protect vulnerable people and help disrupt the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes.”

“You can report to police by calling 101, reporting online or calling 999 in emergencies.