Police seize illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in Lancaster district crackdown

Police seized 20 e-bikes and e-scooters in a Lancaster district crackdown.

Police conducted an operation in Morecambe and Lancaster targeting illegal e-bikes and e-scooters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was in response to reports from members of the public as well as partners such as Safe Morecambe, Safe and Secure Lancaster & Community Safety Partnership.

Police seized 20 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters.

A police spokesman said: “These bikes are reported daily for being ridden in an anti-social manner or involved in Road Traffic Collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Several of these have been seized from people using them on the cycle track between Lancaster and Morecambe, as they believed they could do so legally, however this is not the case.

“There is a growing trend of teenagers and younger children using these bikes and scooters, putting themselves and others at risk.

“We want to educate people about the dangers of these bikes and scooters and also ask parents to take responsibility for their children.

"Buying an expensive e-bike or scooter could end in catastrophic consequences.”