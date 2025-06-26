Police seize illegal cigarettes and vapes in Morecambe shop raid

Police seized illegal cigarettes and vapes in a raid on a Morecambe shop.

Police and Trading Standards raided a shop in Morecambe during their Neighbourhood Week of Action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said today (Thursday): “We have today been with our colleagues at Trading Standards on a visit to a premises in the Morecambe area.

“The image you see is the cigarettes and vapes which were seized due to being illegal in the UK.

“These are illegal due to them being single use vapes and the cigarettes are counterfeit.”

Anyone with information about illegal vapes and cigarettes should call 101.