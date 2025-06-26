Police seize illegal cigarettes and vapes in Morecambe shop raid
Police and Trading Standards raided a shop in Morecambe during their Neighbourhood Week of Action.
A police spokesman said today (Thursday): “We have today been with our colleagues at Trading Standards on a visit to a premises in the Morecambe area.
“The image you see is the cigarettes and vapes which were seized due to being illegal in the UK.
“These are illegal due to them being single use vapes and the cigarettes are counterfeit.”
Anyone with information about illegal vapes and cigarettes should call 101.