Police seize HGV with wrecked trailer heading to Heysham Port
Police seized an HGV with the trailer almost collapsing after reports from motorists on the M6 at Lancaster.
Police said the driver of the HGV travelled from Hull heading to Heysham Port yesterday (Tuesday).
Following numerous reports from other motorists to police, the HGV was stopped on the M6 at Lancaster.
The trailer was ‘seriously compromised’ so police recovered the vehicle and the driver was reported for offences.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on X: “Driver of this HGV travelled from Hull heading to Heysham Port.
"Following numerous reports from other motorists to police HGV stopped M6 Lancs.
"Trailer integrity seriously compromised, vehicle recovered, driver reported for offences.”