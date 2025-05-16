Police seize e-scooter in Morecambe crackdown

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2025, 12:09 BST
Police seized an e-scooter on Morecambe promenade in a crackdown in the town centre.

Operation Centurion officers were out on foot in Morecambe town yesterday targeting areas of concern as reported by the public.

PC Brown seized one e-scooter which was being ridden on the promenade in an anti-social manner.

A police spokesman said: “We receive many reports of e-scooters and e-bikes being ridden in an anti-social matter in Morecambe, and Op Centurion is part of our response to tackle the issue.

“Despite what many people think, e-scooters and many e-bikes are not legal to ride in public.

“If you own one and are unsure on the law please go to https://www.gov.uk/electric-bike-rules otherwise you are at risk of having it seized.”

