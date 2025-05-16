Police seize e-scooter in Morecambe crackdown
Police seized an e-scooter on Morecambe promenade in a crackdown in the town centre.
Operation Centurion officers were out on foot in Morecambe town yesterday targeting areas of concern as reported by the public.
PC Brown seized one e-scooter which was being ridden on the promenade in an anti-social manner.
A police spokesman said: “We receive many reports of e-scooters and e-bikes being ridden in an anti-social matter in Morecambe, and Op Centurion is part of our response to tackle the issue.
“Despite what many people think, e-scooters and many e-bikes are not legal to ride in public.
“If you own one and are unsure on the law please go to https://www.gov.uk/electric-bike-rules otherwise you are at risk of having it seized.”