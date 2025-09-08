Police seize e-scooter from child in Lancaster park after reports of anti-social behaviour by youths
A police spokesman said: “While engaging with the group, a number of concerned parents approached us, explaining how they were trying to enjoy the park with their children but were being disturbed by a group of youths acting in an inappropriate and abusive manner.
“During this incident, a child was also found to be riding an e-scooter in a way that put others at risk. The e-scooter was seized under police powers.
*We want our parks and open spaces to be safe and enjoyable for everyone. Thank you to those who spoke to us - your information helps us deal with antisocial behaviour and keep the community safe.
“Please take the time to speak to your children about appropriate behaviour in the community and make sure you know where they are and what they are up to.