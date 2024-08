The damaged door which police smashed through during a drugs raid in Morecambe.

Police raided a property in Morecambe looking for drugs.

The local Neighbourhood Policing team along with Urban Task Force colleagues conducted a drugs warrant this morning at an address on Marine Road, Morecambe.have this morning.

Drugs and weapons were located within the address.

A police spokesman said: “We rely on community intelligence to be able to act on information.

“You can email [email protected] with any concerns.”