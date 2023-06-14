Police seize drugs and cash during raids in Morecambe
Police raided two addresses in Morecambe after a tip-off about the supply of drugs in the area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Police executed two warrants at properties on Oxford Street in Morecambe this morning (Wednesday) and seized around £3,000 in cash, a large amount of Class B drugs and other drug supply items.
Police said they rely on information from the public on targeting this type of activity.
You can report anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111 - or directly to your local officer PC 8161 Foster [email protected]